Roger Michael Ayers

Nov. 30, 1961 - May 27, 2020

Roger was taken from this world too soon after succumbing to his injuries from a motorcycle accident May 27, 2020.

Originally from Bakersfield California, Roger moved to Olathe in 1995 to start a family.

Roger met and married Corinne and they raised two wonderful children, Caleb and Echo.

Roger is survived by Corinne; his children; his mother, Carolynn Walter of South Carolina; two brothers: Brett and Bentley; and a sister, Kim.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Roger will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Roger will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta.

