Roger Michael Ayers
Nov. 30, 1961 - May 27, 2020
Roger was taken from this world too soon after succumbing to his injuries from a motorcycle accident May 27, 2020.
Originally from Bakersfield California, Roger moved to Olathe in 1995 to start a family.
Roger met and married Corinne and they raised two wonderful children, Caleb and Echo.
Roger is survived by Corinne; his children; his mother, Carolynn Walter of South Carolina; two brothers: Brett and Bentley; and a sister, Kim.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Roger will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.
