OBITUARY: Robert O. Strong

Longtime Montrose resident Robert O. Strong, born Nov. 27, 1925, passed on Jan. 12, 2023 at the age of 97.
Bob was born in Lamar to Giles and Ruth Strong. He graduated from Lamar high school in 1943, and at age 17 joined the Navy to fight in WWII. He served aboard the USS Highlands APA119 and participated in amphibious landings at Iwo Jima and Okinawa, the liberation of the Philippines and the occupation of Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and returned to Lamar where he met his future wife, Phyllis. They were married in 1951 and celebrated 71 years on Dec. 2, 2022.
He and Phyllis lived in several Colorado communities until finally settling in Montrose in 1969. He owned several businesses, including the Montrose Sears Catalog store. He was very active in the community, serving on the Montrose City Council for eight years (two as mayor), Masonic Lodge, American Legion, VFW, Toastmasters, and Magic Circle Players. While mayor, he championed the Dallas Creek Project to ensure an ongoing water supply to the Montrose region. He was an avid member of the Lions Club for over 60 years.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis; two daughters Leslie (Bob) Mussetter and Deanna (Mike) Ballantine of Fort Collins; son Jay of Parker; grandson Scott Ballantine and fiancée Carina of Boston, and grandson Ryan Ballantine of Salida. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Weimer and Virginia Inman of Lamar and many nieces and nephews.
Please join the family for an informal celebration of life open house on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 2-4 p.m. in the Community Room at HopeWest, 725 S. Fourth St., Montrose. Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest. Please visit https://www.hopewestco.org/robert-o-strong/ or www.crippinfuneralhome.com for his full obituary and to leave condolences.
