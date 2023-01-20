OBITUARY: Robert O. Strong

Longtime Montrose resident Robert O. Strong, born Nov. 27, 1925, passed on Jan. 12, 2023 at the age of 97.

Bob was born in Lamar to Giles and Ruth Strong. He graduated from Lamar high school in 1943, and at age 17 joined the Navy to fight in WWII. He served aboard the USS Highlands APA119 and participated in amphibious landings at Iwo Jima and Okinawa, the liberation of the Philippines and the occupation of Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and returned to Lamar where he met his future wife, Phyllis. They were married in 1951 and celebrated 71 years on Dec. 2, 2022.

