Robert “Red” James Keenan passed away peacefully in his home on Feb. 13, 2023, at the age of 96. He was born to Patrick and Catherine (Walsh) Keenan on Sept. 21, 1926, in Hotchkiss and grew up with his five siblings on the family cattle ranch in Crawford.
Robert was drafted two weeks into his senior year at Crawford High School in 1944. He served his country for three years at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Alameda, CA during World War II. After the war, Robert returned home and enjoyed playing baseball, bronc riding and bull riding.
He married Velda (Christian) on April 1, 1950. After living in Crawford and Grand Junction, Robert and Velda moved to Nucla where they raised their two children.
Robert worked as a rancher, miner, and coal handler for Colorado Ute/Tri-State until he retired in 1988. After retiring, he and Velda moved to Montrose in 1992. Velda passed away in 1995. Robert loved spending time bowling, stock car driving, gambling, attending rodeos and participating in the Senior Olympics. He had a knack for fixing things, and he loved restoring his 1926 Model-T Ford and driving it in local parades. Robert was known for having a wonderful sense of humor, always helping others, and for his unconditional love for his grandchildren.
His is survived by his brother, Ray (Jean) Keenan of Grand Junction; son, Mike (Susie) Keenan of Montrose (grandchildren Tara (Dave) Basagoitia, Wayne Keenan, Sara (A.J.) Roberts) and daughter Reenie (Denny) Erwin of Montrose (grandchildren Barry (Samantha) Erwin and Brett (Lorell) Erwin). He is also survived by nine great grandchildren: Hayden (13) and Bailee (11) Basagoitia, Quinn (7) and Jameson (5) (Barry) Erwin, Clayton (5) and Everett (5) Roberts, Ray (7) Charlie (5) and Velda (2) (Brett) Erwin, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Velda; his parents; three sisters, Mary Patterson, Agnes Oglesby, and Rose Tracy; brother, Danny Keenan, and special friend Mary Ellen Coffee.
A memorial service for Robert will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 18, 2023, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Hotchkiss, with burial following at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Crawford.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider donating to HopeWest – 725 S. Fourth St., Montrose, CO 81401 in Robert’s memory. Taylor Funeral Services is assisting Mr. Keenan’s family.
