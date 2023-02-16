Robert 'Red' James Keenan

Robert “Red” James Keenan passed away peacefully in his home on Feb. 13, 2023, at the age of 96. He was born to Patrick and Catherine (Walsh) Keenan on Sept. 21, 1926, in Hotchkiss and grew up with his five siblings on the family cattle ranch in Crawford.

Robert was drafted two weeks into his senior year at Crawford High School in 1944. He served his country for three years at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Alameda, CA during World War II. After the war, Robert returned home and enjoyed playing baseball, bronc riding and bull riding.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?