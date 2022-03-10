OBITUARY: Robert ‘Robbie’ Dean Black

Robert “Robbie” Black, 32, died March 4, 2022, in Montrose Colorado. He was born Dec. 18, 1989 at Fort Knox Kentucky, the son of Chad Black and Jodine Roberts Glover.
Robert was raised and went to school in Montrose. He married Rae Loy in 2017 and they had two children together, Chesa and Ayden Black. They divorced in 2021 and remained close friends. Robert worked in retail and was loved by his Walgreen’s family.
Robert loved to spend time with his friends and family. He loved to hike, fish, camp and do everything in the mountains and outdoors. He also loved to longboard, play music, and have light saber fights with his daughter. He was an accomplished climber of trees, mountains, buildings etc. — anything that was there. He loved to work on his Jeep with his father and daughter and do chores on the farm. He always wanted to learn to do new things and do them well. He was the life of the party.
Robert had a big heart and an amazing smile. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Robert always looked for the good in people. He was an amazing father to his children that he loved dearly. He gave the best hugs.
He was predeceased by his grandfather, Miland Roberts.
He is survived by his father Chad and (mom) Georgette Black; mother Jodine Roberts Glover and (dad) JR Glover; daughter Chesa Black; son Ayden Black and their mother Rae Loy; brother Chad Black and his wife Jewel; sister Tasha Black; brother Dustin Stroud; brother Cordell Stroud and his wife Heather; sister Mikayla Glover; grandparents James “Nate” and Mary Black, Helen and Mike Dunlap, Mickey Cox, and Everett and May Glover; great-grandmother Alice Roberts; uncle Thane Black; aunt Dawn Black and her husband Clark; aunt Connie Hall and her husband Jake; nieces Leanne Black, Aspen Black, Peyton Stroud, and Reignn Glove; nephews Ezekiel Woods, Kolter Paintin, Logan Stroud; cousins Emma Black, Eugene Black, Gracie Hall, Brianna Hall, and Isabelle Hall. There is a large extended family.
A celebration of Robert’s life will be at 5 p.m. March 11, 2022, at the Montrose County Event Center. We ask all of his friends and family to come join us and share memories of Robert.
In lieu of flowers we will be taking donations for a fund for his children.
