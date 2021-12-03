Robert Eugene Romero died early morning of Nov. 29, 2021, in the presence of his step-daughter Brandi and Hope West Hospice, he was 85 years old.
Robert (Bob) was born to Henry Romero and Mary Madaline (O’Donald) Romero on Feb. 2, 1936, in Montrose, Colorado. He graduated from Montrose High School, where he excelled in sports, he lettered in football, baseball, and track.
He then married Connie (Terrazas) Romero in 1958. They had one daughter Donna Lee Romero. They divorced in 1961.
Robert joined the National Guard, April of 1954 till November, 1955, he later joined the Army on Nov. 2, 1955, until March of 1958. He then proceeded to enlist in the US Navy in 1958, where he retired in 1978 as a Gunners Mate in San Diego, California. He then married Donna Jean (Durbin) Blubaugh in August of 1968. He raised six step-children Betty, Barb, Bev, Brian, and twins Brandi and Brenda.
They lived in Douglas, Wyoming, where he drove a mail truck and worked in the oil rigs, they later returned to Montrose, where he worked at the lumber mill in Olathe, Colorado. Then in 1990 he went to work for the Montrose School District, retired from there and then went on to work for Russel Stover as a security guard for 10 years and retired permanently.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Donna on April 12, 2019 (they had been married for 51 years); his father Henry and mom Mary Romero, a brother Don, brother Lee, brother Henry, and sister Norma.
He is survived by brother Melvin Romero; sister Sharon Diamond (Hank); two very special nephews, David and Terry Martinez; daughter Donna Lee; her children, Stephanie, Monica (Erik),and Michael(Joann), stepson Brian(Carrie), children Crystal, Mariah, Bobbie, and Joseph, stepdaughter Brandi, and children Jeffrey and Tiffany, stepdaughter Brenda, and children David and Carrie, and a total of 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, five great-great grandsons, and one great-great granddaughter, and a total of 18 nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed fishing, especially fly fishing, hunting, camping, but most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his grand-children and great-grand-children.
His step-daughter Carrie has been his care taker the last 2 ½ years. A special thank you to Hope West Hospice.
Services will be held on Dec. 4th at 2 pm, at Grand View Cemetery. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting with details.
Services will be held on Dec. 4th at 2 pm, at Grand View Cemetery. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting with details.
