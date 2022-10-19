OBITUARY: Robert Seth Byers; November 26, 2001 - October 16, 2002

Robert Seth Byers
November 26, 2001 — October 16, 2022
Robert Seth Byers was born on Nov. 26, 2001, to the union of Robert Shane and Kara Dawn Byers in Olathe, Colorado, at Papa and Mamaw’s house.
Seth attended Oak Grove Elementary in Montrose Colorado then he attended Middle and High school in Olathe Colorado and graduated in 2020.
He was baptized into the General Assembly and Church of the First Born on June 17, 2018. He strived to serve God with a pure heart, being an example to many and loving everyone. Seth was blessed with the beautiful gift of prayer, to where he prayed for everyone and everything. Big or small you could count on Seth to help you pray about any problem.
Seth worked for the City of Delta, enjoying his days being the groundskeeper at the Delta Cemetery. He was also attending the Technical College of the Rockies, pursuing a degree in graphic design and auto CAD.
Seth became a big brother in 2004 to Ella Dawn and again in 2009 to Brody Dean, to where his pure heart and gentle nature began to shine.
Although Seth was only given 20 years, he lived life to the fullest, gaining interest in many diverse activities such as shooting bows with his dad, riding dirt bikes or shooting guns with family and friends, to playing video games and debating Marvel and DC comics with his buddies. Seth had a grand sock collection proud to show off his favorite TV show, food or super heros. He was always ready and eager for the adventure ahead. With Seth’s quick wit and goofy sense of humor he could bring a smile to anyone. His love for music led to silly dancing and lots of laughter. Seth was sunshine.
Seth passed away at his home on October, 16, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Seth is preceded in death by his little sister Ella Dawn Byers; Omma (Linda) and Poppy (Merle) Morris; Papa (Rob) Byers; Mamaw (Pam) Nation and Uncle Bobby Easter.
He is survived by his parents Robert Shane and Kara Dawn Byers; brother Brody Byers; Papa Norm Nation, many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
