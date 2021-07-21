OBITUARY: Robert Steven Cumins

Robert Steven Cumins
Robert Steven Cumins, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and grandfather, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on July 9, 2021. Bob was born on Sept. 9, 1964, to Gerald Steven Cumins and Stella Marina Corona, in San Diego, California. He attended Hemet High School and Mt. San Jacinto College.
Bob met his wife, Julie Volman, in May of 1988 in Hemet, California, where they had their son Zachery Howard Cumins. They then later relocated to Montrose, Colorado.
He is preceded in death by his mother Stella Marina Corona and brother Gerald Benton Cumins. He is survived by Julie Volman Cumins; his brother Ronald (Rebecca) Cumins whose sons are Ben and Joseph; and his father Gerald (Mary) Cumins; as well as two grandchildren, Howard Steven Cumins and Stella Marina Corona Cumins whose mother is Amanda Cumins, wife to Bob’s son Zachery Cumins.
Bob was a member of the Montrose Christian Church and the Black Canyon Classic Car Club. He had a love for old cars and restoring old Jeeps. If Bob was in a deck of cards, he would be the joker. He loved to make people laugh. His greatest passion was spending time and making memories with his grandchildren, from playing cars and make believe with Howard, to snuggling up with Stella. All of the people who crossed Bob’s path left with lifelong friendships. He will be loved and forever missed. Here’s to Bob.
The family has decided to do a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a Paypal to help with his final expenses. http://paypal.me/pools/c/8B9j8olnWz
