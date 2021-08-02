Robert Lay

Robert W. Lay, 89, passed away June 8, 2021 at his home with family in Commerce City, Colorado after a long battle with heart failure and COPD. His memorial service was held in June.

Robert (Bob) was born on May 7, 1932 in Montrose, Colorado. He was raised in Rico by William and Caroline Lay with his two brothers Gilbert and Richard. His mom and the boys moved to Montrose for high school. He met his soulmate, Joyce A. Miller, during high school whom he married in Afton, New York, on April 10, 1955, and started their family.

Bob worked on the dairy farm, drove a Rural Star mail route, was a volunteer fireman for close to 40 years and retired in 1992 as the fire district mechanic for South Adams County Fire Department. He loved his family, hunting, fishing and the Lord.

Bob leaves behind wife, Joyce Lay, Children: Earl Scott (Peggy) Lay, Renita (Larry) Henson and Randy Lay; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

For the full obituary, see the Carroll Lewellen Crematory and Funeral Services web page, https://www.carroll-lewellen.com/

