OBITUARY: Roberta Marean

Roberta Marean was born in Reno, Nevada, on Jan. 13, 1938, just eight minutes before her twin brother Rob was born. Her parents, Robert and Wilma (Billie) Marean were delighted though surprised that they had twins to add to their growing family. After leaving Nevada the family spent 10 years living in Wyoming, then moved to Colorado in 1952.
Roberta graduated from Loveland High School in 1957 and went on to Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, where she majored in foods and nutrition. Before graduating she married James Reid. Jim’s work with the Forest Service took them to many locations around the United States and eventually to Missoula, Montana, where Roberta was able to complete her bachelor’s degree. After the marriage ended in divorce, Roberta returned to Colorado where she married Milton Benton. Milt’s work took them to several towns in Colorado, finally settling in Cedaredge where Roberta became active in the community.
She enjoyed hiking with the Hiking Club, square dancing with the Black Canyon Twirlers and serving as secretary of the Friends of the Library. Most of all she enjoyed volunteering at the Shelter Shoppe in Cedaredge which supports the Surface Creek Animal Shelter.
Roberta passed away on Sept. 9, 2021, at her home in Cedaredge. She is survived by her daughter Sandra Gjefle and husband Francis of Las Vegas, Nevada, and son Jack Reid and wife Kathy of Missoula, Montana and grandchildren Ahnna and Nolan. Also surviving Roberta are her twin brother Rob Marean and wife Judy of Port Townsend, Washington; brother JC Marean and wife Suzi of Walla Walla, Washington, and sister Kay Wiesner and husband Del of Montrose, Colorado.
The family appreciates the kind assistance of Taylor Funeral Service. At Roberta’s request there will be no formal services.
To plant a tree in memory of Roberta Marean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
