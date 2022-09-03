OBITUARY: Roberta Reed

Roberta Reed
Roberta Reed passed away on Nov. 26, 2021, at the Malley Nursing Home in Northglenn, Colorado. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing.
Roberta was born in Lansing, Michigan, on May 21, 1932, to Edward and Virginia McEnaney. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Ann and John and her beloved husband, Dale Reed.
Roberta is survived by her three children: Kristine Hasto (Axel), Tracie Thede (Jim), William Fritz (Donna). Grandchildren: Shannon Henrich (Jeff), Sam Thede (Jennifer), Heather Wolf (Steven), and Danielle Fritz. Great-grandchildren: Gage Henrich (Celia), Gretta Thompson (Tate), Hunter and Braydie Thede. Great-grandchildren Sloane Thompson, Sutton Thompson and Charlie Roberta Henrich. There are numerous step children, step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, whom she loved and adored in the Huff family, Hasto Family, Alan and Susan Reed family, Thede family, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Roberta was a floral designer for 50 years, a Montrose Hospice volunteer, Partners Program volunteer, and Montrose Animal Shelter volunteer. She was always available to family and friends at a moment’s notice. She had a quick, humorous wit and a curious mind. She loved to learn about new things and often took classes in various subjects to quench her thirst for knowledge. Roberta was the family matriarch and had a fierce love of family and friends and she is greatly missed.
A celebration of her life will be held on Oct. 2 at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose, Colorado, at 1 p.m. The museum was a very special place for Roberta and Dale, as they were married there and Dale was a long time board member. They would visit often walking hand-in-hand through the historical grounds.
Please come and join us as we pay tribute to Roberta’s legacy. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to “The Friends of the Ute Indian Museum.”
