Rob was born to Sharyn and Van Husted in Denver June 9, 1965, and passed away on October 1, 2021. He has now found peace in the arms of our Lord.
Rob is survived by his mother Sharyn and stepfather Mike; sisters Dawn Walker (Denver) and Tammie Milroy (Denver); stepsister Susan Kreutzer (Denver); one half-sister Vicki Browning and one half-brother Dan Husted, seven nieces and nephews and three grandnieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Van Husted and one nephew Jeremy Walker. Rob’s loss leaves a huge hole in the heart of his family.
Although troubled by depression issues, Rob was humble and a genuine friend to anyone who needed one. He was honest and generous to a fault, helping anyone who asked. Rob would never say no.
After Olathe High School, he trained and worked as a machinist, a welder and a carpenter. His wanderlust carried him to work in Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix and finally in Montrose where he lived the last 15 years. Rob volunteered his time to help feed folks at Christ’s Kitchen prior to its closing. He enjoyed working on VWs, walking with his dog “Sheba” (who sadly passed away several years ago) and sports on television. He had to have his bagel and coffee every morning at the Safeway deli.
Cremation was handled by Crippen Funeral Home and a Celebration Eucharist will be held at All Saints Anglican Church on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the church columbarium and no reception is scheduled at the family’s request.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Outreach, 2057 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401.