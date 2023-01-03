Robin Ray Sanders of Montrose, Colorado passed away in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2023 at the age of 64. Robin was born in Montrose on March 25, 1958 to Mardell and Shirley Sanders. He spent the majority of his life in the Montrose area where he was a cattle rancher, worked in real estate, as a home builder, spent many years coaching soccer and raised his four children with his wife Joan. He loved hunting, fishing, and generally being outdoors with his family and friends. He was known for his quick wit and the ability to find the humor in any situation, spreading laughter and amusement everywhere he went.
Robin is predeceased by his father Shirley, his mother Mardell, and his favorite cat Chooch. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joan; his four children Kyle, Aaron and his partner Heather, Jillian and her partner James, Karlie and her husband Brenden; his sisters Elaine, Janice and Marylin and his brother Randy.
Services for Robin will be held at Grace Community Church Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m.
