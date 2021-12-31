OBITUARY: Rodney Allen Martin; December 8th, 1947 - December 28, 2021

Rodney Allen Martin
Rodney Martin was born in Los Angeles, California to Charles and Arlene Martin. Most of his childhood was spent in Albuquerque, New Mexico where he graduated in 1965 from Sandia High School.
He was married to Renee Weaver (now Tranello) in Albuquerque. They were married from 1967 — 1981 and had three beautiful children, Ralf, Rachel, and Heather.
Rod was drafted to Vietnam in October of 1967 and served from April of 1968 — April of 1969. He once said that in Vietnam, he saw God come through for him many times. He’d often sit underneath a tree, finding himself with God’s strength and peace surrounding him.
Rod and his family moved to the Montrose area in 1975. From the years of 1977 to 1982, Rod and his family joined the “missionary in training” program with Wycliffe Bible translators, specifically JARS.
In 1981, Rod married Judy Deines who had two children from a previous marriage: Marchelle and Shane. That same year, Rod opened up his own mechanic shop “Rod’s Auto Service” which was a huge blessing to all that knew him.
In 2005, Rod “retired” from his mechanic service and became the tech director for Grace Community Church. He always loved the church and always “had the keys to the church in my pocket.” He had many good friends and memories there.
Rod had many hobbies and interests which included: flowers, gardening, skiing, canoeing, backpacking, hiking, biking, puzzles, harmonica, working on cars, church activities, blogging and photography. He always seemed to feel most at home out in the wilderness.
Rod had created a website in January 2010 to document his cycling trips with his wife Judy all around America. In total he biked 6,087 miles over the course of his trips which covered around 10 different states.
Here’s a quote from his blog:
“Rod & Judy, married for 39 years, we have enjoyed tandem for 35 years, but our tandem experience was whitewater canoeing. We have paddled whitewater all over the west, enjoyed canoe camping and ‘hair’ day whitewater runs. Now, after the loss of an adult son 14 years ago, our mortality showing through, we started tandem biking in 2009. We rode a DaVinci road tandem named SUNEUDOKEO (Soon-yoo-dok-eh’-o). It is a Greek word meaning: to be pleased together with, and tow a modified dom trailer for camping.”
His blog can be accessed by going to cgoab.com/gracehowler
Rod will be greatly missed but in actuality he is only a breath away. Hebrews 12:1 reads:
“Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.”
Rod has joined that cloud of witnesses and is cheering us on to run that wonderful race of Faith! We will always love and appreciate you Rodney.
Funeral arrangements have been made through Crippin Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be at Grace Community Church, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at 1 p.m.
Rod is survived by his wife of 40 years, his four children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his stepson and his parents.