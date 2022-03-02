OBITUARY: Roger Sinner

Roger Sinner
Roger Sinner lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. He was born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on Oct. 10, 1939, to the late Ralph and Gertrude (Thompsen) Sinner.
Roger graduated from Fergus Falls HS in 1958. He enlisted in the US Army Reserves doing his basic training in Wisconsin. In 1959 Roger enrolled at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton, Oklahoma, on a football and baseball scholarship.
He signed a professional baseball contract with the San Francisco Giants after his first year of college. He played in their minor league system for four years. After his baseball career, he attended Oklahoma State University.
Upon graduating from OSU with a degree in Animal Science, he began his 28 year career with Elanco in the Animal Health Division of Eli Lilly & Company in Indianapolis, Indiana. Roger retired in December 1993 as the U.S. Director of Sales and Marketing.
In 1963, Roger married his college sweetheart, Bettye Borden of LeFlore, Oklahoma. They have three children, Tara (McCrary), Paul and Greg. After retirement they moved from Carmel, Indiana to Leflore to be involved with the Borden family ranch. Ten years later, East Battle Lake in Minnesota became their home and the gathering place for family and friends. After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, they relocated near their son Paul in Montrose, Colorado. The last four years of his life, he resided in Montage Creek Memory Care in Montrose. His greatest passions in retirement were family, friends, travel, golf, hunting, fishing, playing bridge & his labradors (Juno, Trey & Lilly).
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gregg Sinner. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Bettye Sinner, his daughter Tara (Rob) McCrary; his sons Paul Sinner and Greg (Diana) Sinner; grandchildren Kylie Sinner, Lindsey Sinner (Max Karler), Ryne (Meg) Sinner; Cole (Abbie) McCrary, Jake McCrary; Hannah Sinner, Macy Sinner and Gage Sinner; and great-granddaughter Anderson McCrary.
Enough cannot be said about the wonderful care Roger received from the Memory Care Staff at Montage Creek. They became his family away from home for four years.
Roger’s Celebration of Life will be held in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, late this summer. In lieu of flowers and in honor of his wife and family, donations may be made in Roger Sinner’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association –https://www.alz.org/indiana/donate or checks: 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240; or to HopeWest — 3090 N. 12th Street, Unit B, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose CO is assisting Mr. Sinner’s family.