Roger Smith
April 20, 1936 - April 19, 2020
Roger R. Smith, of Lakewood, Colorado, passed away Sunday evening, April 19, 2020, at home with his daughters and his beloved Judith Hagan by his side. Roger was just one day away from celebrating his 84th birthday.
Roger was born in Trenton, Nebraska, to Wyatt and Francis Smith, and became the “baby brudder” to his older sister Ruth Smith Turner. The family soon moved to Montrose, Colorado, where he lived most of his young life.
Roger graduated from Montrose High School with the class of 1954. He made every effort to get back to Montrose to attend the class reunions and he attended the last gathering in 2019. Roger had a few family members left in the area, including his cousin Jeannie DeShields, and her family, as well as his nieces and nephew, Robert Turner, Martha Turner and Kate Chaney, and their children. Roger also has a nephew in Georgia, Mike Turner. Roger’s parents and sister preceded him in death.
Roger moved to Denver in 1963, where he began working in the steel construction business, which he continued throughout his career. He was part owner of Systems Contractors and eventually owned and operated his own company, BMR. He often said he was a very lucky man to wake up every day excited to go to work to do what he loved. There are not many steel buildings in Denver that he did not work on or build.
Roger was a jack of all trades and there was not much he could not build or fix. When he was younger, he would get up to the mountains as much as possible to camp, fish and hunt. When he met and began his life with Judy, he became a sports fan, going to Broncos and Rockies games year after year. When that became too much for them, Judy and Roger spent their time together enjoying their quiet life at home, always with a dog beside them.
Roger is survived by Judy, and they enjoyed 38 happy years together.
Roger is also survived by his daughters, who were so very lucky to be “daddy’s girls,” Jennifer (John) Miller of Berthoud and Ann (Brian) Smith-Blaise of Littleton. His grandchildren, Fallon (David) Dundon-Harris, Jeffory Shields, Alison Miller and Beau Matthews, also survive.
He is also survived by Judy’s sons, Mike (Terri) Larsen of Denver and Scott (Sarah) Hagan of Brighton, and their children, Ryan (Amy) Larsen, Jayme Larsen, Corey Hagan, Christian Hagan, Reese Hagan, Seth Hagan, and Lauren Hagan. He loved them all.
Roger was a man who loved life, and a good laugh. He had a smile and a “Hello Bub” for everyone he met. Tough but fair, kind when it mattered most and a heart as big as the mountains he loved. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.