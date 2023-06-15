OBITUARY: Ron Soler

We are sad to announce the passing of Ronald Anthony Soler, 80, on June 6, 2023. Ronald died of heart failure at his home, surrounded by family and friends. As per his wishes, Ronald was cremated, and there will be no service or burial.
Born in Los Angeles, Ronald moved his family to Montrose in 1976, and after a brief return to California, remained a resident of Montrose until his death. Ronald was a man of service, having worked at Rockwell International as a security guard, for the Montrose Police Department as an officer, and as part owner of Golden Eagle Security in Montrose for 23 years.
Ronald is preceded in death by his father, Paul G. Soler, his mother, Consuelo Medina Soler, his first wife, Maria Fusaro Soler, and his brother, Paul Soler.
He is survived by his second wife, Elizabeth Engwall Soler; his third wife, Lea Soler; his children, Ronald A. Soler II and Amber Soler, and five grandchildren, Samantha, Owen, Emerson, and Joaquin and Emilio Eudave. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Soler-Duran, a resident of California.
Ronald spent most of his childhood in Whittier, California, graduating from Pioneer High School in 1962. He was raised Catholic and baptized at St. Hillary's in Pico Rivera. His affiliations included the North American Hunting Club, and the Montrose Rod and Gun Club. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, sharpshooter, and was always interested in anything military. Other interests included collector cars, the history of World War II, and Egyptian culture.
In his younger years, Ronald, spent his time in dance competitions, and loved meeting the bands of the 50s and 60s. He boasted of having danced with Ann-Margaret, and having met Mohammed Ali. He had many friends both in California and Colorado, but Ron’s greatest love was for his family, his son Ronnie, daughter Amber, his sister Linda, and his five grandchildren. He will be missed by many, many people.
To plant a tree in memory of Ron Soler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone