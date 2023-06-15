OBITUARY: Ron Soler

We are sad to announce the passing of Ronald Anthony Soler, 80, on June 6, 2023. Ronald died of heart failure at his home, surrounded by family and friends. As per his wishes, Ronald was cremated, and there will be no service or burial.

Born in Los Angeles, Ronald moved his family to Montrose in 1976, and after a brief return to California, remained a resident of Montrose until his death. Ronald was a man of service, having worked at Rockwell International as a security guard, for the Montrose Police Department as an officer, and as part owner of Golden Eagle Security in Montrose for 23 years.

