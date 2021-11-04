Ronald Alanson Bowman Jr. Passed away Oct. 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, surrounded by his wife, daughter, and son-in-law.
He was born July 4, 1961 in Los Angeles, California, the son of Ronald and Rosalie Bowman Sr. His mother still resides in Santa Ana, California.
Throughout most of his life, Ron was a carpenter. His worth ethic was astronomical. Ron not only loved the ocean, but loved the mountains and rivers Colorado brought to his life. Ron was a family man, his biggest joys in life were his kids, and granddaughters.
Ron is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Bowman Sr.
Ron is survived by his wife of 30 years, Georgiana Bowman; his mother Rosalie Bowman; daughter Paige (Kent) Slawson; son Austin Bowman and two granddaughters, Paysleigh Bowman and Liliana Slawson. He is also survived by four sisters, who all reside in California: Annie (Bill) McVeigh, Monica (Brian) Pambogo, Jennifer Masterson, and Elizabeth Sutherland; in-laws George and Gloria Hudson; his brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Nina Hudson, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron’s celebration of life will be held on November 13, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at, 1347 Manchester Drive, Montrose, Colorado, 81401.
His daughter will be doing a unique toast at noon.
