Ronald E. Weiszbrod
September 4, 1941 - April 28, 2020
A much loved man departed this earth on April 28, 2020 at Valley Manor Nursing Home. Ron had suffered from Alzheimer's for the past six years. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Char, of the family home in Montrose; oldest son Todd and children Callie and Treston, also of Montrose; youngest son Trent and wife Dana and their family Drew and wife Shaelyn, Braydon, Alivia, and Emma, all of Grand Junction.
He also leaves behind a brother, Grady, and wife Donna of Cedaredge; brother Gary and wife Twila of Montrose; sister Kaye Wolfe and husband Rick, also of Montrose; and sister Debbie Mewbourne and husband Dave of Tulsa, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents, E.E. and Irene Weiszbrod and brother Don Weiszbrod.
Ron was a faithful member of Masonic Lodge #63 in Montrose and served as Worshipful Master in 1981. He also served in the United States Army and was stationed in Ankara, Turkey and Beirut, Lebanon in 1964 and 1965.
Ron and Char were married in Cedaredge in 1966 and started their life together with Ron employed by Meadow Gold Dairies in Jackson Hole, WY. They returned to Montrose where Ron worked in law enforcement, serving as a deputy sheriff, a jailer, a city policeman and as undersheriff for Sheriff Tom Gilmore. He eventually left law enforcement and went to work for UPS as a package car delivery driver for the Telluride area. He retired from UPS in 2007. Whatever type of work he was doing, he was always so well liked by all those who knew him.
Because of the COVID-19 virus and circumstances pertaining to it, there will be notification of a memorial service at a later date.
We love you Ronald E.! You were the best and are so missed
-Your loving family
