Obituary: Ronald Kenneth Dellen Darling

Ronald Kenneth Dellen Darling
Ronald Kenneth Dellen Darling, 79, died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction due to COVID-19.
Born on Feb. 16, 1941, to Oral and Vera (Humphrey) Dellen, Ronald is survived by his older sister, Juanita (Bob) Barnack, the sweetest woman in his life.
He was born and raised in Gary, Indiana, then moved to Glendale, California, at the age of 11, where he attended Verdugo Hills High School. He was accepted to Los Angeles Valley College on a football scholarship, and served in the Army from 1959-1961, when he was stationed in Alaska.
Together with his first wife, Sharon Gaudenti, he had two children, Ronda (Ed) Huber and Darin Gaudenti, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
While working as a manager at Sears he met his second wife, Suzanne Renee, with whom he raised Stephanie Darling and Kristian Darling. Together they had Suzanne (Joseph) Darling, Noel (Lilah) Hill, and Alexandra (Jordan) Osborne. Four more grandchildren (and another on the way), brought more joy to the family — and there is soon to be another great-grandchild.
Ron had a beautiful friendship, full of adventure and love, with Etta Walker, and played a very important part in the life of her daughter, Catherine Jenkinson.
He continued to enjoy special times, full of family and fitness, with his third wife, Sara Ungrodt, and had the privilege of being part of the lives of her children, Addie (Nic) Endreson and Rose Eichhorn.
In his most recent years, he enjoyed many happy times and dances with his dear friend Maryanne Love.
Ronald always had a knack as an entrepreneur, and began his own business flipping houses and developing shopping centers. His greatest source of pride in this field of work was the development of The Christmas Tree Village Shopping Center in Incline Village, Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
He had a deep love of travel, and enjoyed taking in different cultures around the world in a way that made him feel like a true local. He traveled by train all over Europe, hiked Machu Picchu, skydived over the plains of the Las Vegas desert, and went paragliding off the coast of La Jolla, California. He was immersed in the culture of Miramar, gazed over Lake Como in Italy, went on safaris in South Africa, and explored the beauty of Iceland. He found joy in riding camels in Egypt, making friends all over Scotland, going on a road trip around Australia, and sampling specialty pastries all along the coast of Italy.
Montrose was his beloved home for the last 19 years, where he was light on his feet as an avid ballroom dancer. He played tennis three times a week with good friends, and worked on projects around his beautiful home. When he wasn’t driving around town in his ‘58 Chevy truck, you could find him riding his bike. He loved listening to music at Horsefly or having a slightly dirty martini at Phelanies. He recently took up golf and would also enjoy a nice glass of Cabernet on the patio at the Bridges. In the winter, he would zip down the slopes of Telluride, soak in the Ouray hot springs, or snowshoe up by the Black Canyon.
He lived a full, vibrant life and was proud to have done it his own way.
Given the circumstances of his passing and the current safety climate, the services are invite only. If you would like to inquire about attending, please contact Alexandra Osborne at 303-802-6327.
