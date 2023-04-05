OBITUARY: Ronald Lundberg

Ronald Dean Lundberg, 69, of Montrose, Colorado, went to be with his Heavenly Father, peacefully, on Thursday March 16, 2023, at his residence in Montrose.
Ron was born Sept. 4, 1953 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Merlin and Bonnie Lundberg. He found a talent working in sales before meeting his wife, Julie Ann Wetterlund, whom he married in Napa, California, on February 12, 1983. Ron and Julie moved from Southern California to Telluride, Colorado in 1984, and went on to have two sons, Christopher and Erik Lundberg, before settling in Montrose, Colorado, in October of 1989. He put family first, and was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive father. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family.
Ron was very passionate about the game of golf, a hobby he shared and passed on to his sons as well as his family members and friends. Ron recently moved back to Montrose from Chandler, Arizona, to enjoy retirement playing golf alongside his family and friends.
Survivors who were honored to share his life include: his life partner Julie A. Wetterlund; sons, Christopher and Erik Lundberg of Montrose; sister Charlene Lundberg of Florida; and brother Donald Lundberg of Placerville, Colorado.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Lundberg’s family.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Lundberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone