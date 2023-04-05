OBITUARY: Ronald Lundberg

Ronald Dean Lundberg, 69, of Montrose, Colorado, went to be with his Heavenly Father, peacefully, on Thursday March 16, 2023, at his residence in Montrose.

Ron was born Sept. 4, 1953 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Merlin and Bonnie Lundberg. He found a talent working in sales before meeting his wife, Julie Ann Wetterlund, whom he married in Napa, California, on February 12, 1983. Ron and Julie moved from Southern California to Telluride, Colorado in 1984, and went on to have two sons, Christopher and Erik Lundberg, before settling in Montrose, Colorado, in October of 1989. He put family first, and was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive father. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family.

