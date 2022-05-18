OBITUARY: Ronald 'Ron' Lyle Sanders

Ronald “Ron” Lyle Sanders, 79, Montrose, sailed away once again on May 8, 2022.
Ron spent his childhood in Pocatello, Idaho, and Ouray, Colorado. At the age of 17, Ron enlisted in the United States Navy, giving his country 22 years of service, retiring honorably as a Senior Chief Petty Officer.
Ron then worked for the Montrose County Clerk & Recorder’s office. Ron then went to work for the Colorado State Patrol where he then again retired as a dispatcher. Ron continued to serve Montrose County as Veterans Service Officer. Ron was a resident of Montrose County for 41 years.
Ron loved hunting, fishing, gardening, Little League World Series and NFL Football. He especially liked his friends at the Cardiac Rehab Unit in Montrose. He also raised steers for 17 years.
Ron is survived by his wife Catherine “Cathy” Sanders of 56 years; daughter Pam Cook and Daren of Montrose; sons Keith Sanders and Sheila of Delta, and John David Sanders of Grand Junction.
Ron had six grandchildren: Colby Cook, Kayla Sanders, Taylor Brown, Cody Roark, Joshua Sanders, and Becca Sanders, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made in Ron’s name to the following:
• Montrose Regional Health, Cardiac Rehab Unit, 800 S. Third St., Montrose CO, 81401
