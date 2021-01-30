OBITUARY: Ronda Renee Carr

Ronda Renee Carr
Ronda Renee Carr, 64, peacefully passed away with her sisters by her side on Dec. 19, 2020, at Montrose Memorial Hospital, where she was also born on July 2, 1956, accompanied by her twin sister, Ronlyn Rae.
Nancy Le’ Gardels and Terrance Kent Carr married and together raised their family in Montrose, Colorado. Ronda was a Montrose-born local who devoted most of her time to serving our community at the Red Barn and later for Ted’s Steakhouse.
Ronda was also a partner in her sister Ronlyn and brother-in-law Tony Henegar’s Southwest Excavating business. She spent 10 years living in Las Vegas, hosting several family gatherings. Her laughter was genuine and her jokes were endless. Ronda cherished her family and friends wholeheartedly.
She surrounded herself with positive affirmations every day. Her favorite was “Life is good.”
While her passing was sudden and unexpected, Ronda had a lifelong battle to breathe. Acute respiratory failure was the enemy and Ronda was too tired to fight.
She is survived by her sisters, Ronlyn Lanning and Kathy Carr Hagel; her brothers, Ryan Scott Carr and David Palmer; her nieces, Hannah Roberts, Sarah Hagel and Sabrina Billings; her nephews, Michael Carr, Drew, Kirk and Evan Palmer; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Marlee Bischak, Tripp Roberts, Ollee Bradley, Damien Youngblood, Leo and Max Carr; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Her celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021 with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please support our local businesses and make any donations to Ted Nelson’s Steakhouse “In Memory of Ronda Carr.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.