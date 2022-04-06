OBITUARY: Rosemarie Louise Peloza

Rosemarie Louise Peloza, aged 90, passed away quietly in her sleep, on April 3, 2022.
She was born to Nicholas Biegel and Mae (Duzmal) Biegel on Jan. 14, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois. She married the love of her life, James (Jim) Peloza, in Chicago, on Jan. 8, 1955. Jim worked for the Chicago Fire Department and Rosemarie maintained their home and worked as a bookkeeper while raising their two daughters. They retired in 1983 and moved to Montrose where they enjoyed driving in the mountains and serving at their church. Rosemarie worked as a bookkeeper at Valley Manor in Montrose and was also an avid bingo player for many years.
She is survived by her brother Nicholas Biegel of Arvada, Colorado; her daughter Catherine Peloza of Montrose; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Rosemarie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, daughter Judith Miller of Montrose and three sisters – Marianne, Dolores and Jeannine.
Funeral Mass will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Montrose, at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8. She will be interred at Valley Lawn Cemetery, south of Montrose. Services will be followed by a lunch at the church.
Donations in her memory may be made to: St. Mary’s, Sharing Ministries or Welcome Home Montrose.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
To plant a tree in memory of Rosemarie Peloza as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone