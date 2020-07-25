Rosemary Macy
November 10, 1923 - July 22, 2020
Rosemary Macy of Montrose, Colorado passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020, at The Homestead at Montrose where she spent the last years of her life residing and had wonderful care.
Rosemary was born Nov. 10, 1923 in Wadsworth, Ohio to her parents Russell and Helen Swigart. She had one sister, June, and one brother, James, and Rosemary had three daughters: Karol Ann, Patricia Ann and Christine.
Survivors include her daughter, Christine Panasuk; grandsons Todd Mostoller and Michael Breen and two great-granddaughters Margaret and Anna Mostoller.
As a young mother of three, Rosemary worked very hard raising her girls. She loved to make their clothes and teach them how to cook. She was a Sunday School teacher and a Girl Scout leader, and loved music and dancing.
Later in life she relocated to Montrose, Colorado, and worked for the Colorado Department of Social Services for many years. She also met the love of her life, her late husband Edwin Lee Macy. Rosemary and Ed loved to travel, go on cruises and spend time with their families and friends. They were both fans of the Denver Broncos football team. She and her late husband of 24 years enjoyed watching the games on TV and at times traveled to Denver to see their favorite team play.
Rosemary was a member at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and served as an usher for many years.
A beautiful memorialsService was originally scheduled at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel. However, it was decided against due to the coronavirus. Rosemary’s cremains will be placed in Grand View Cemetery – Serenity Gardens next to her beloved late husband Edwin Lee Macy.
The family wishes to thank those who have extended their emotional support to Rosemary during her final days.
Memorial contributions in Rosemary’s honor may be made to The Homestead at Montrose, 1819 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, CO 81401.
