OBITUARY: Ross A. Worley

Ross A. Worley
Ross A. Worley, 73, of Durango, Colorado, died June 21, 2021, in his home. He was born Oct. 5, 1947. He worked at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, for almost 32 years and Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore for seven years.
Mr. Worley is survived by his two children: Noah and Tammy; three siblings; four grandchildren and one great-grandson.
A memorial service will be held in the tent outside the Durango Friends (Quaker) Meeting Hall at 10 a.m. July 17, 2021. An informal remembrance also is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Cedaredge Park Pavilion, Cedaredge, Colorado, to coincide with a family reunion. Please view the full obituary at www.hoodmortuary.com
