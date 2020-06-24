Roy and Helen Vodopich
Roy E. and Helen P. (Owensby) Vodopich of Delta, Colorado both died peacefully two days apart, after 62 years of marriage.
Roy Passed on June 20, 2020 and Helen on June 22, 2020.
They are survived by daughter, Tina Mata of Montrose, Colorado; son, Tony Vodopich of Nucla, Colorado, four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one grumpy old chihuahua.
The couple started their family in Leadville, Colo. and moved around the western part of the country following work before they settled in Delta for retirement.
Services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Delta City Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
