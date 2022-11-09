OBITUARY: Roy Edwin White Jr.

Roy Edwin White Jr.
Roy White Jr. was born in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 28, 1936, to Roy and Evelyn White. He was an only child.
His family moved to Chama, New Mexico, in 1946 because of his fathers failing health. Roy went to school in Chama as his family was building a summer home on the Brazos River. During this time, Roy had a lot of new adventures. He rode in the Chama Rodeo and had the privilege of being bucked off by a calf. He was always proud of that!
He also rode the Cumbres-Toltec railroad to Osier one winter and skied back to Chama. While living in Chama, Roy rode his horse 8 miles each day to catch the school bus, then rode his horse home at the end of the day. In 1950, Roy’s dad got a job in Los Alamos with Zia Co and they moved from Chama. That was back when Los Alamos was still a closed town.
Roy attended Los Alamos High School and graduated in 1954. He was in the band, ran track, and played football. He also played on the ice hockey town team, the Rams. After high school, Roy left Los Alamos to go to college at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. He always felt it was a miracle that he graduated college with a degree in geology. He joined the Navy in 1958 and was in the middle of the Pacific Ocean when he graduated in absentia bouncing around the Pacific Ocean on two destroyers (a.k.a. tin cans).
After his naval service, in 1961, Roy was employed by the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory, later the Los Alamos National Lab in the Engineering Department. He worked over six years in the Chemistry and Metallurgy Research building and over 30 years as a facilities engineer in C Division. He was very involved with all the new super computer installations and maintenance.
Roy was a devoted hunter, fisherman, and outdoor man. He loved camping and teaching his sons the skills of the outdoors. Roy loved people and a good party.
He met Jan Cabbell from Borger, Texas, and they were married in August of 1962. Roy and Jan had two children, Jeff who was born in 1964, and Ed who was born in 1966.
Roy was a member of the American Legion, a life member of the VFW, and the NRA. He was also a member of the Pajarito Church of Christ. He was very proud of these associations.
Roy spent many hours hunting and fishing with his friends, but also with his wife and sons. He taught his family that they could sit in one spot in the great outdoors for an hour and continue to see something different. He loved God’s Green Earth. Roy and Jan traveled to Alaska, Hawaii, British Columbia, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Florida, the Black Hills and through most of the Southern and Western United States.
Roy’s favorite music was country/Western. Jan and he loved to waltz. Waltz Across Texas, by Ernest Tubb, was a favorite. Roy also loved to entertain family and friends at the cabin playing his accordion. He was an accomplished trumpet and accordion player. He was self taught as he did not know how to read music, he learned everything by ear.
Roy is survived by his son Jeff, his wife Jill, and their three children: Julia, Caleb, and Joanna. He is also survived by his son Ed, his wife Jenny, and their two sons, Mac and Hank.
In lieu of a Memorial Services the family asks that you make a donation to the Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorsproject.org