OBITUARY: Roy Misenar

Roy Kenneth Misenar passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on March 27, 2023, with his beloved dogs by his side. 

Roy was born on July 28, 1948, in Cicero, Illinois. After graduating from Colorado State University, and Western Colorado University with his master's, he began his teaching career as a science teacher in the Denver Public School System. 

