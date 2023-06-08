OBITUARY: Roy Misenar

Roy Kenneth Misenar passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on March 27, 2023, with his beloved dogs by his side.
Roy was born on July 28, 1948, in Cicero, Illinois. After graduating from Colorado State University, and Western Colorado University with his master's, he began his teaching career as a science teacher in the Denver Public School System.
Roy will be remembered a passionate photographer/videographer with deep love of the mountains and nature. He was truly at home in the mountains with his dogs by his side. He retired in Montrose where he was able to enjoy his passions to the fullest!
Roy was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Marie Misenar; sister and brother-in-law, Lois and John Antonicci.
He survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Allan Johnson, his life long friends, Jim Crawford, Leroy, Lowary, and Norman Novosad Jr., and many nieces and nephews.
Roy's family would like to thank the Montrose Animal Shelter for their kindness and support with Roy's beloved dogs. Those desiring to honor Roy's memory may make a donation to the Montrose Animal Shelter.
Roy/Uncle Butch will be remembered by his family and friends at a later date.
