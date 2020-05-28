Ruby Barrientos
September 29, 1943 - May 22, 2020
Ruby Barrientos was welcomed home to her heavenly father and savior on Friday May 22, 2020, at the age of 76. She passed peacefully in her sleep in her home on the early morning of May 22.
She was born Sept. 29, 1943 to Estefana and Francisco Barrientos in Olathe, Colorado.
Ruby grew up on her family farm in Olathe. She attended a rural school in Olathe called Stone School Elementary where she graduated on May 25, 1960.
She had four children of her own but helped raise many children over the years. She touched the lives of hundreds of people in many ways. She could be found planting flowers, at yard sales, community events, helping neighbors and shopping any and every store in town. She loved most the time spent with loved ones. She cherished moments with her friends and family.
Ruby was known for her kind heart, beautiful smile, willingness to help and comical ways. She is survived by her daughter Merlinda Lemus (Armendariz); sons Tony Armendariz, Ruben Armendariz and Pat Armendariz; sisters Carmen Abeyta, Elsie Cordova, Mary Belarde; brother Martin Barrientos; 11 grandkids; 15 great-grandkids; many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly.
A service celebrating Ruby’s life will occur at her granddaughter Nichole Lemus-Suarez’s home at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30.
Crippin Funeral home is assisting Ruby’s family.
