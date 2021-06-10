OBITUARY: Ruby Belle Williams; January 5, 1933 - March 14, 2021

Ruby Belle Williams
January 5, 1933 — March 14, 2021
Ruby Belle Williams, age 88, of Montrose, passed away on Sunday evening March 14, 2021 at Montage Creek Senior Living.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Montrose Church of Christ, 1215 Calm Water Drive, Montrose, CO 81401. The service will conclude at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory, 802 E. Main St., Montrose, CO 81401 970-249-2121.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hope West 725 S. 4th Montrose, CO 81401; 970-240-7734 or Western Slope Woolgrower’s Association c/o of Ernie Etchart; 13621 5875 Rd; Montrose, CO 81401; phone: 970-209-0420.
Ruby loved the color red. If you would like to wear something red in her honor it would be appreciated by the family.
