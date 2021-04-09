OBITUARY: Ruby Belle Williams; January 5, 1933-March 14, 2021

Ruby Belle Williams
January 5, 1933- March 14, 2021
Ruby Belle Williams, age 88, of Montrose, passed away on Sunday evening March 14, 2021, at Montage Creek Senior Living.
Ruby will be lovingly missed by her daughter Jennifer Fallis (Mike); son, Scott Williams (Jeanette); daughter, Kelley Roby (Greg); as well as her grandchildren: Tanya Area (James), Sara Chapin (Matt), Ryan Williams (Desiree), Josh Williams (Kristin), Eli Roby (Charly), Seth Roby (Molly), and Heidi Bingham (Dakota), and Lana, Danielle, Lee and Michele Fallis; and 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Ruby’s life was always centered around her three children. As time went on her love was extended to grandkids, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She always said she was so blessed.
Ruby was born Jan. 5, 1933 to Floyd Lester and Viola Martha (Gibbs) Moore in Montrose, Colorado. Ruby was the third generation of Moores that came to Montrose in the 1800s to farm and ranch. She grew up on “Weather Wax” road, which is now called LaSalle. She went to the Maple Grove Elementary and ultimately graduated from Montrose High School in 1950. After graduation she married her high school sweetheart, Joe Williams, in 1952. They built a life together farming and sheep ranching on the family farm by “Flat Top.”
Her working career began when she was in high school. She was a bookkeeper at the Potato Growers CO-OP in Montrose. Over the next 20 some years she was a bookkeeper for Burkey Lumber Company, Orville Dunlap and Son Trucking, Snyder Ready Mix and as a respiratory therapist assistant at the hospital.
Ruby loved quilting. Her passions in later years were making beautiful quilts and traveling to quilt shows all over Colorado. There was not a quilt store on the Western Slope that did not know Ruby. She was also a charter member of the Friendship Quilters Guild. Ruby’s love for quilting and the product of this love will linger for years to come. Ruby also enjoyed Sunday car rides in the mountains and traveling to see family and friends near and far.
After moving to Montage Creek, she quickly created a new life and many new friends. She was involved in all the activities and had her coffee group that met every morning before breakfast. Even during the COVID pandemic Ruby got people dancing in the afternoon at Montage.
Ruby never stopped living with each new change in her life, she gave it to God and kept going. A great example to all of us to remember. Ruby will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband Joe Williams; a great-grandson Lincoln Area; her parents; her in-laws and all her siblings.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday June 18, 2021, at Montrose Church of Christ, 1215 Calmwater Drive, Montrose 81401. The service will conclude at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Crippen Funeral Home & Crematory, 802 E. Main Montrose, CO 81401 (970)249-2121.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hope West 725 S. 4th Montrose, CO 81401 (970)240-7734 or Westernslope Woolgrower’s Association c/o of Ernie Etchart; 13621 5875 Road; Montrose, CO 81401; phone: 970-209-0420.z
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.