Russell Benjamin Seevers
February 5, 1970 — August 22, 2020
Russ Seevers of Olathe passed away on Aug. 22, 2020 at age 50. He was born in Twenty-Nine Palms, California, to Russ and Judy Seevers. They later divorced and she married David Williams.Russ grew up in the Montrose and Olathe area, graduating from Olathe High School. After graduation, he went on to attend Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely, Colorado, obtaining a degree in Criminal Justice and was proud to be chosen for the sharpshooters team.
What can be said about Russ? There’s too much to say to fit in this column, and there’s so much to say because there was so much to him. He was a big presence; body, heart and soul. He had so much personality, some might say too much personality. He could be blunt; he could come off as harsh, but if you took the time to look beneath that you found a beautiful person.
Russ had the biggest heart and was so loving, even as a baby. He always wanted to be held and cuddled. He continued to be loving throughout his life and couldn’t understand why others didn’t love the way he did. He was devoted to his mom, proud of his nephew and niece, protective of his sister, and missed both of his deceased dads deeply. Also, he was one helluva a dancer who loved to have fun. He enjoyed attending the Native American dancing that was once held at Fort Uncompahgre in Delta. He felt honored to be invited to join the guard dancers.
Russ loved his family and friends, his dog, camping, the mountains … and his moonshine. He especially enjoyed drinking that moonshine at the Rendezvous he attended annually, dressed in mountain man attire that he sewed himself.
Russ left suddenly and too soon. His leaving has left a gaping hole in those left behind; a bigger hole than he would have believed. Russ leaves behind his mother, Judy Williams; sister, Vonda Harris; nephew and niece, Michael and Maia Harris; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.
