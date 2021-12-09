OBITUARY: Ruth Atwood

Ruth Atwood was born west of Oak Grove in her grandparents’ home, the daughter of Basil and Dortha Atwood. She went to Oak Grove School for one year, then moved to the Peach Valley area and attended school in Delta County for one year. She then moved to Olathe, Colorado, where she attended school through high school.
She was active in F.H.A. Band and became a majorette her junior year. After graduating she worked for F.W. Woolworth, Ma Bell, and she waited tables in Anderson Drug, Black Canyon, Mary’s Old and New Cafés, and the Steak House, all of which have closed down. She moved to Denver and worked at Dunn and Bradstreet for a short while. She then moved back to Montrose. She was married to Fred Romero, and they had three children, Geri Shannep of Denver and Jeannie and Fred Romero of Montrose. There are three grandsons and three great-grandsons. The marriage ended in divorce.
She spent her last few years volunteering at the Pavilion and AARP tax aide.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home.
A memorial service is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the First Church of the Nazarene in Montrose, Colorado.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Atwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone