Heaven has welcomed a special angel. Ruthellen Gordon passed away peacefully in her home, July 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family and her caregiver Liz. Ruthellen was born to Frank and Della Green Feb. 14, 1925, in Greeley, Colorado.
When she was 4 years old, she and her mother moved to Montrose where her mother met Roy Bever, who became her beloved stepfather. In 1942, she graduated from Montrose High School where she had many friends and activities, including being one of the first MHS Cheerleaders.
After graduation she attended Secretary School in Craig, Colorado, then moved to Denver to pursue her career as an Executive Secretary. While in Denver, she met the love of her life, Donald Gordon. They were married August 3, 1948. Soon after, they moved to Don’s hometown of Columbia Falls, Montana where their first daughter Nancy was born. They returned to Montrose in 1950 to plant their roots and their second daughter, Jeanne, blessed their happy home.
Besides enjoying being a wife and mother, Ruthellen continued her professional career working first at the Montrose County Abstract, then as a loan officer at Pioneer/Columbia Savings & Loan where she spent the rest of her career. She paved the way for many other professional women. As she and Don began to think of their retirement years, they built a family cabin in Big Cimarron. They enjoyed many years making memories with family and friends at the cabin. While in retirement, Ruthie stepped into a new role of being a grandma.
Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and watching them grow up and spend time with them kept her young at heart. Ruthie was a very vibrant and happy lady who was full of passion and laughter. She always had a tune in her heart and a pep in her step.
Ruthellen was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, her loving husband of 63 years, her daughter Nancy, and her great granddaughter Lily Day. She is survived by daughter Jeanne (Jim) Bridges of Montrose, Colorado; son-in-law Rich Jakino of Montrose; grandchildren Jeff (Liz) Cooper of Colorado Springs, Candi (Tony) Amaya of Montrose, Laurie (James) Scott of Bellevue, Washington, Jackie (Dusty) Day of Montrose, Tony Jakino of Montrose, Angie O’neill of Montrose; great grandchildren Ashley Cooper, Kahmal (Ashlee) Amaya, Jamie Cooper, Tyra Amaya, Chuy Amaya, Jared Scott, Dietrich Kurtzhals, MaKenna Maestas, Madelyn Day, Dexter Day, Jack Scott, Brookie Maestas, Katie Jakino, Delilah Day, Kara Jakino and great-great granddaughter Kwinn Amaya. Her family is grateful she was able to pass away in her home of 60 years, as that was her wish. Memorial Service will be held at The Crippin Funeral Home Chapel, August 28, 2021, at 11 a.m.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Hope West Hospice in Ruthellen Gordon’s name.
