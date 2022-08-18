OBITUARY: Ryan Grace Johnson

Ryan Grace Johnson
Ryan Grace Johnson left this world unexpectedly on Aug. 11, 2022, at the age of 2. Ryan was born on June 20, 2020, to parents Rachael (Redifer) Johnson and Mitch Johnson.
Ryan Grace Johnson
A bright and bubbly toddler, Ryan was known by her family to know exactly what she wanted and how to use her smiles and hugs to get it. Ryan loved her big sister Blake fiercely and Blake was Ryan’s protector from the beginning. Ryan spent every day of her life being looked after by someone who loved her. While mom and dad were at work, Ryan spent her time with Blake, being taken care of by her Nana or Soma. She loved to play with baby dolls and snuggle with her family.
Ryan is survived by her parents, her sister, Blake, her grandparents Jennifer “Soma” Henderson and Jon “Sopa” Henderson, grandparents Dana “Nana” Johnson and Rick “Grandpa” Johnson. She is survived by Matthew “Uncle Matt” Johnson, Jessica “Tt” Rung, Samuel “Uncle Sam” Rung and cousins Aiden Duty and Jacob Duty. She is survived by great-grandfather, M Ben “Granddad” Harris along with extended family.
Ryan is preceded in death by her grandfather and namesake Ryan “Papa” Redifer, her great-grandma, Jerry Harris, and all her maternal great grandparents.
The family welcomes all to her funeral on Tuesday Aug. 23, 2022. The service will be held at Grace Community Church in Montrose at 3 p.m.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Burial and concluding words will take place at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose following the service. Please wear colorful attire to honor Ryan’s beautiful life.
