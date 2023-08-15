OBITUARY: Salvatore J. Corso; Sept. 11, 1938 - Aug. 2, 2023

Salvatore J, Corso, 84, resident of Perkinsville, Vermont, passed away peacefully with family at his bedside on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at Springfield Hospital.

“Sal the Barber," who earned the accreditation Master Barber, gave the best haircuts for over 60 years and made a new friend with each customer. A passionate carpenter, bartender, cowboy, and a steak on the grill guy…passions shared with charisma and pride.

To plant a tree in memory of Salvatore Corso; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?