OBITUARY: Salvatore J. Corso; Sept. 11, 1938 - Aug. 2, 2023

Salvatore J, Corso, 84, resident of Perkinsville, Vermont, passed away peacefully with family at his bedside on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at Springfield Hospital.
“Sal the Barber," who earned the accreditation Master Barber, gave the best haircuts for over 60 years and made a new friend with each customer. A passionate carpenter, bartender, cowboy, and a steak on the grill guy…passions shared with charisma and pride.
Sal was born at home in Foxon, Connecticut, on Sept. 11, 1938, to Thomas Corso, and Estelle Giaimo Corso and had one sibling, Barbara Webb, of Madison, Connecticut, who predeceased him earlier this year.
He graduated from East Haven High School in 1956 and proudly served in the US Army. He graduated from Baughn Barber School in Hartford, Connecticut and worked several apprentice positions before opening his own successful business, “Sal’s Park Barbershop” in Foxon, followed by 13 years at the Quinnipiac Club in New Haven and then in Montrose, Colorado.
A natural athlete, he could throw a strike in softball or ten pin on command.
Sal always loved horses and his first horse, Denver, became their Guilford neighborhood and family favorite to ride, show and love. In 1998 Sal and Peg followed their dreams, to Montrose, where they and their horses had many adventures with wonderful new friends!
Retirement gave them time to hit the road in their camper, visiting many states and finally returning to New England in 2021 to be closer to family.
Sal is survived by: spouse, Margaret (Peg) Cox; stepchildren: Elizabeth Hindinger and her children, Hannah, Alden and Grace Livingston, David (Todd) Hindinger, spouse, Susan and their children Dory and Brooke; Lifelong best friend, Edward Chieppo; Former spouse, Judith Hofrichter; son, Wayne Corso, spouse, Marie, their children: David Corso, spouse Thea, and their children Elliot and Logan, and Emily Corso, spouse, Jeremy DeLeon; son, David Corso, spouse Madison, children: Mitchell, and Marshall Corso; niece, Kim Webb Nastri and spouse, Mark Nastri and nephew, Tommy Webb and spouse, Joanne.
Private interment has taken place in Calvary Cemetery, Hampden Ave., Chicopee, Massachusetts. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering on Oct. 7, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 57 Mill Road, Guilford, CT, 06437
Memorial donations may be made directly to:
The Wounded Warrior Project - woundedwarriorproject.org or Tedy’s Team stroke foundation – tedysteam.org. Alternatively check or cash will be accepted at the Celebration of Life and donated in Sal’s name.
Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Salvatore Corso; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone