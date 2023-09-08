OBITUARY: Samuel Silvo DeJulio; January 13, 1927 - August 26, 2023

Sam was born in the wayside stop of Noelle, Colorado (Placerville). He was raised on Dallas Divide ranch with his five sisters and three brothers. There they built a house and lived there for many years.

After they moved to Montrose, Colorado, he became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, being baptized at Orvis Hot Springs in Ridgway, Colorado, on March 29, 1949, with several of his siblings. He attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses In Montrose. There he met and married Eileen Simmons and shortly thereafter moved to Odessa, Texas. Sam worked for Western Wireline a number of years and retired from there with awards.

