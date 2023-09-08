OBITUARY: Samuel Silvo DeJulio; January 13, 1927 - August 26, 2023

Sam was born in the wayside stop of Noelle, Colorado (Placerville). He was raised on Dallas Divide ranch with his five sisters and three brothers. There they built a house and lived there for many years.
After they moved to Montrose, Colorado, he became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, being baptized at Orvis Hot Springs in Ridgway, Colorado, on March 29, 1949, with several of his siblings. He attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses In Montrose. There he met and married Eileen Simmons and shortly thereafter moved to Odessa, Texas. Sam worked for Western Wireline a number of years and retired from there with awards.
Sam lived a lifetime of service to his God Jehovah. He served a prison sentence for conscience objection on Mt. Lemon, Arizona, in the 50s. He served as an elder in both Montrose and Caprock congregations where he was Service and Accounts overseer. He has especially been cherished by the Caprock Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses where he attended by Zoom right up to his death. He wanted so much to walk into the New World with them! We are sure Sam will be there …
He is survived by nephews, Bob DeJulio and wife Carol; Roy DeJulio and wife, Linda; Jerald DeJulio and wife Diane; Gary DelTonto and wife Denise; and Carol Jean Nuttall and by numerous great-nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl DeJulio and Fedelia Marnella DeJulio; his spouse, Eileen Simmons; and the last living of eight siblings.
Sam is interred in Grand View Cemetery, Montrose. Memorial services will be held for Sam at Caprock Congregation Kingdom Hall soon and will also be Zoomed. For more information on the date and time please contact Jerald DeJulio at 970-417-9626 or Roy DeJulio at 505-330-4326.
To plant a tree in memory of Samuel DeJulio; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone