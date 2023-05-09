OBITUARY: Sandra C. Jefferson; September 13, 1937 - May 4, 2023

Sandra C. Jefferson, age 85, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Elk Ridge Skilled Nursing Facility.

Sandra was born September 13, 1937 in Hannibal, Missouri, to Edwin and Dorothy C. (Mulhern) Erickson. She attended Hannibal High School.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?