OBITUARY: Sandra C. Jefferson; September 13, 1937 - May 4, 2023

Sandra C. Jefferson, age 85, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Elk Ridge Skilled Nursing Facility.
Sandra was born September 13, 1937 in Hannibal, Missouri, to Edwin and Dorothy C. (Mulhern) Erickson. She attended Hannibal High School.
On Jan. 14, 1956, Sandra married William H. Jefferson in Hannibal, Missouri. Sandra was a
homemaker and they had three children; one girl and two boys. They loved animals and had dogs their whole life. When the children were older Sandra started working as a floral designer. She loved arranging flowers in baskets, vases and creating beautiful wedding bouquets, boutonnieres, corsages, etc. She was very good at designing. Sandra also enjoyed crocheting and made many baby sweaters, blankets, etc. Sandra was a big Rockies fan and met Jeff Parret. She had her picture taken with him when they went to the Spring Training games in Tucson, Arizona.
Surviving family members include daughter, Debra L. Wells of Illinois; son, Terry L. Jefferson of
Montrose; sister, Linda Garret of Illinois; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Sandra was preceded in death by her son Michael S. Jefferson; parents Edwin and Dorothy
Erickson; her husband William H. Jefferson and brother, Edwin S. Erickson.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. A reception will be held immediately following, and all who wish to proceed to the Cedar Hill in Ouray after the reception are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home, Montrose, 970-249-2121.
