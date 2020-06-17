Sandra Lou Archuleta
December 21, 1952 - June 11, 2020
Sandra Lou Archuleta went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Montrose, Colorado on Dec. 21, 1952 to Andrew Enriquez and Erminda Ulibarri.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eminida Enriquez; siblings, Edward Enriquez, Epi Abachiche, and Veronica Jolley.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gasper Archuleta Sr.; children, Hope (Shoane) Gilley, Gasper Archuleta Jr., and Lisa Marie Archuleta; siblings, Eliza Smith, Vivian (Elicio) Lovato, Mindy (Jim) Heard, Elizabeth (Johnny) Archuleta; grandchildren Alexia Archuleta, Andre Archuleta, and Brandon Gilley; and great-grandchild, Orion Archuleta.
Sandra loved to quilt with her sisters, shop, and cook, especially her fried chicken. Her family described her as very loving, caring, and set in her ways. She was a fighter. She would do anything for anyone in need. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude’s by going to their website, clicking on “memorial fund,” and searching for Sandra Archuleta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.