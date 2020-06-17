obit Sandra Archuleta

Sandra Lou Archuleta

December 21, 1952 - June 11, 2020

Sandra Lou Archuleta went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Montrose, Colorado on Dec. 21, 1952 to Andrew Enriquez and Erminda Ulibarri.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Eminida Enriquez; siblings, Edward Enriquez, Epi Abachiche, and Veronica Jolley.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gasper Archuleta Sr.; children, Hope (Shoane) Gilley, Gasper Archuleta Jr., and Lisa Marie Archuleta; siblings, Eliza Smith, Vivian (Elicio) Lovato, Mindy (Jim) Heard, Elizabeth (Johnny) Archuleta; grandchildren Alexia Archuleta, Andre Archuleta, and Brandon Gilley; and great-grandchild, Orion Archuleta.

Sandra loved to quilt with her sisters, shop, and cook, especially her fried chicken. Her family described her as very loving, caring, and set in her ways. She was a fighter. She would do anything for anyone in need. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude’s by going to their website, clicking on “memorial fund,” and searching for Sandra Archuleta.

