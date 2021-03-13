OBITUARY: Scott Warren Miles; October 10, 1971 – March 6, 2021

Our hearts are empty with the loss of our brother and son. Scott Warren Miles passed away March 6, 2021 at Montrose Memorial Hospital. Scott has been a resident of Montrose off and on since 1983. He graduated from Montrose High and attended Evangel Christian University in Springfield, Missouri.

Scott was a very loving and sensitive man with an infectious laugh that you would never forget. He was a habitual note-taker (like his father) often listing favorite movies, songs, etc. He loved to quiz his family and friends with trivia or sharing an old song that he loved.

His hobbies were music, golf, skiing, and photography, but his true passion was spending time with his son Michael.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Charles Miles of Houston, Texas, and survived by his mother, Ann Stryker of Montrose, Colorado; his son, Michael Scott Miles of Durango, Colorado, and his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Tamara Miles of Lafayette, Louisiana. Scott will truly be missed.

A private service will be held in Jennings, Louisiana.

Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

