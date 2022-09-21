Sean Michael Del Piero
May 17, 2022
Sean was born in Ogden, Utah, and from the start he was a warrior. 5/4 Sean and I were Irish twins, born on the same day, one year apart, and we were inseparable as kids, always next to each other for every adventure. Sean had a passion for punk rock and skateboards, and he loved sharing that passion with his dear friends. Sean’s checkerboard dyed hair and bandolier bullet belt were quite the fashion statement for Telluride. Sean, I miss you dearly. I am so grateful to have the honor of being your sister.
“They say everything can be replaced
They say every distance is not near
So I remember every face
Of every man who put me here
I see my light come shining
From the west down to the east
Any day now, any day now
I shall be released”
Sean was a kind and gentle soul who cared deeply for his family and friends. Sean never hurt anyone but was handed many harsh blows by life and still he fought and fought to find some peace and joy in this crazy world. Sean loved to be outside. He had a passion for these beautiful mountains, and he found solace and peace skiing, snowboarding, hiking and biking all through south western Colorado.
“Take it or leave it, it happened that way
And whether you need it or not
A part of it is with you wherever you go
And I know you feel it ‘cause it makes up your soul
Oh, oh, oh, oh
That’s the hardest thing to ignore”
Sean worked hard and did his very best to be kind to others, always willing to help anyone, a heart of Gold. If you were blessed enough to know Sean share in the celebration of his life, his mountain adventure, and his sheer determination to plow through the pain our father left us. Adventure with Sean in your heart, feel him, see him, and be with him in the mountains. It was a joy and honor to know you.
“Lay down my dear brothers, lay down and take your rest
Won’t you lay your head upon your Savior’s breast
I love you, but Jesus love you the best
And I bid you goodnight, goodnight, goodnight
And I bid you goodnight, goodnight, goodnight
Lay down my dear brothers, lay down and take your rest
Won’t you lay your head upon your Savior’s breast
I love you, but Jesus love you the best
And I bid you goodnight, goodnight, goodnight
And I bid you goodnight, goodnight, goodnight
And I bid you goodnight, goodnight, goodnight
Tell ‘A’ for the ark, that wonderful boat
Tell ‘B’ for the beast at the ending of the wood
Oh, well, they eat all the children when they wouldn’t be good
I remember right well, I remember right well
Walking in Jerusalem just like John, good night
Lay down my dear brothers, lay down and take your rest
Won’t you lay your head upon your Savior’s breast
I love you, but Jesus love you the best
And I bid you goodnight, goodnight, goodnight
And I bid you goodnight, goodnight, goodnight
And I bid you goodnight, goodnight, goodnight”
Sean Michael Del Piero I honor you, I celebrate your life, I am grateful to have called you my brother and friend, I miss you, I love you. We all miss you, and we all love you.
I carry you with me every day, and on every adventure you are always with me.
Sean Del Piero Celebration of Life will be at Telluride Town Park in the bar area, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 from noon to 5 p.m. Beverages will be provided, and a few main dishes. Please bring a potluck veggie dish or dessert to share.