Severt Barton Ahlberg
Severt Barton Ahlberg of Jonesboro, Arkansas, died Jan. 30, 2021 after a short illness from a heart attack.
Bart was born on Feb. 10, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Severt Martin Ahlberg and Elsie Marie Dougherty Ahlberg. They soon moved to Littleton, Colorado where he attended and graduated from Bear Creek School. He welcomed his brother Victor (Vic)(Margie) Ahlberg and sisters, Helen (Pete, deceased) Ayers, Betty ( Lyle, deceased) Call, Vesta (Gene, deceased) before they moved onto California Mesa in Delta, Colorado, in 1946.
Bart started working first on the dairy his family managed and then on the dairy they purchased in Bear Creek.
Moving to Delta and then to Montrose, Shinn Park, he farmed and raised livestock until the house burned.
He was active in the community and friends with many of the old timers like Fritz Bellgardt and family, Clyde Duroy, Nick Gray and family, Ray Wilson and many others.
He then started a long run of mechanical careers, Delta Equipment, gravel crushing operations in Cimarron, Grand Junction, Denver, Frisco, Chama, New Mexico. The gravel was used for highway construction like I-70 at Cameo, Cerro Summit, Crystal Dam, and water diversion at Chama. He then worked for Coors building grain facilities in Colorado and Wyoming and in the Golden brewery as a millwright. He was recruited to build the rice facility in Weiner, Arkansas, where he stayed on as head of maintenance.
Bart was greatly influenced growing up in the post-Depression and ration era of WWII. He was fairly successful at collecting at least one of everything ever invented. Like all farmers and ranchers he had working knowledge of many many subjects.
Bart met and married Loeda Graves in 1983 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He raised three large gardens furnishing friends, neighbors and church members with fresh veggies and berries.
He is survived by his wife Loeda, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Glen (Sheila) Ahlberg, Montrose, Colorado; Bill, (Karn) Pattaya, Thailand; Jerry Ahlberg, Boise, Idaho; Linda (Fred) Calder, Idaho Falls; Debbie (Dennis) Peters Bonne Terre, Montana; Dewey (Naomi) Graves, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Jim (Linda) Graves, Pine Cliff, Colorado; 20 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Bart was preceded in death by his parents and son Tom Ahlberg.
Burial has taken place in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
There will be a memorial service and lunch served at the Old House location on California Mesa, 15360 B Road, Delta, Colorado, Sunday May 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you must, please give a donation to your favorite charity.
