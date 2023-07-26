OBITUARY: Shane Armendariz; August 27, 1986 - July 5, 2023

With heavy hearts, the Armendariz family announces that they have lost their hero. On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Shane Curtis Armendariz of Fruita, Colorado, was called up to the big leagues of Heaven. Throughout his 36 years of life, Shane inspired those around him with his kindness, positivity, and sense of humor. His charming personality lit up every room, and his smile was contagious. Shane's final selfless act was in giving renewed life to many families through organ donation.
Shane was born to Gale and Jerry Armendariz on Aug. 27, 1986 in Delta, Colorado. He grew up surrounded by family in the small town of Olathe and graduated from Olathe High School in 2005.
He went on to attend Colorado Mesa University, receiving his Bachelor of Science in Sports Management. He spent a majority of his career as a project manager, first with HRL Compliance Solutions followed by ACES Energy Solutions where he continued to demonstrate great leadership, work ethic, and drive for success.
Shane was a talented three-sport athlete, excelling in baseball, basketball, and football. His love of sports, athleticism, and respect for the game shined through his adult life as he continued participating in various leagues and tournaments as a player and eventually a coach. He was the teammate everyone wanted to have on their side.
Shane's greatest accomplishment in life, however, did not involve a job or a field. It was his family. Shane married the love of his life, Melanie Small, on Sept. 22, 2012. They welcomed a baby girl, Tyla Belle, in 2015, and completed their family with a son, Taven James, in 2018. Nothing brought Shane more joy than fishing with his kids, reading books before bedtime, cheering on the Raiders and Rockies, and dancing to oldies in the kitchen. Shane and Mel created a beautiful life together full of laughter, adventures, and incredible memories.
In addition to his wife and children, Shane is survived by his parents, Gale and Jerry Armendariz; his grandma, Comedina Armendariz; his siblings, Crystal (Kestrel) Dickerson, James (Jennifer) Armendariz, and Jason (Sami Hurley) Armendariz; his beloved in-laws, Connie and Mark Small and the Small family; 16 adored nieces and nephews, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Shane joins Melanie's brother, Sean Small, grandparents, Hilario Armendariz, Clarion and Margaret Seevers, Uncle Larry James, along with other cherished family members in eternal peace. Shane's bright light will continue to shine through everyone who knew and loved him. He touched countless lives with his joyful spirit and ability to make everyone around him feel special. He is deeply missed and will forever remain in our hearts.
Join us for Shane's Celebration of Life on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Fellowship Church, 765 24 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado, at 5 p.m. Dessert reception to follow at Canyon View Park (Grand Shelter).
