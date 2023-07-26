OBITUARY: Shane Armendariz; August 27, 1986 - July 5, 2023

With heavy hearts, the Armendariz family announces that they have lost their hero. On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Shane Curtis Armendariz of Fruita, Colorado, was called up to the big leagues of Heaven. Throughout his 36 years of life, Shane inspired those around him with his kindness, positivity, and sense of humor. His charming personality lit up every room, and his smile was contagious. Shane's final selfless act was in giving renewed life to many families through organ donation. 

Shane was born to Gale and Jerry Armendariz on Aug. 27, 1986 in Delta, Colorado. He grew up surrounded by family in the small town of Olathe and graduated from Olathe High School in 2005. 

To plant a tree in memory of Shane Armendariz; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

