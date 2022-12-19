OBITUARY: Sharon Marie ‘Sheri’ Pierce; November 5, 1942 - December 14, 2022

Sharon Marie ‘Sheri’ Pierce
November 5, 1942 — December 14, 2022
Sheri was born in San Jose Hospital, California on Nov. 5, 1946, to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Eichinger and her beloved older sister Carol who preceded her in death.
She grew up, went to school and worked in Mt. View California for more than 30 years sharing her generosity of spirit throughout all aspects of her life including volunteering and supporting her community in a multitude of ways. She worked her way up from a bank teller to a regional manager of 13 savings and loan branches. After a long career she “retired” (Sheri nor Jim truly knows the meaning of this word!) and was replaced by two men and one woman at that savings and loan group.
She and Jim lived in Mt View for an additional 10 years before Jim’s final duty station as a civil service fire chief took them to Subic Bay Philippines. Once they arrived at Cubi Point Naval Air station, she jumped into her role as philanthropist through service and became the first (and probably only) civilian (non military affiliated) president of the officer’s wife’s club. During her tenure she continued her fervent volunteering organizing trips and charity both on and off base.
She coordinated publishing cookbooks, area visit guides, historical documentation and of course holidays or just because open houses and parties for which Sheri (and Jim) are quite well known! She was quite the magician in organizing events, parties, programs, trips and all around general life coordinator. Always level headed, always able to add wisdom and a sense of calm where ever, when ever and with whomever she associated.
After Jim retired, they went full time RVing across the country for several years; including to Alaska via the Yukon and back. She loved the ocean and dreamed of settling on the Oregon coast — until they drove into Montrose, Colorado, and found their forever home with the lake, the birds, the deer and other wildlife!
Jim and Sheri soon were adopted by their dog Rascal and of course Sheri was known as the premier doggy AirBnB by her friends and neighbors and actually scheduled her life around when she had “dog sitting” duties. Throughout the years in Montrose she could be found volunteering and coordinating at the Elks Lodge, library, and other civic community organizations including working with her group of friends who supported and enjoyed each other for years contributing to the greater Montrose community.
Her grandchildren and children were near and dear to her heart and visited Montrose often just because! Grandma Sheri will go down in family history as the rock of Gibraltar! Sheri was cursed and blessed with a short illness that took her home to our Lord providing the peace and comfort she so well deserved. There are no words or deeds that can ever replace the gaping hole in our hearts — and we will fill that emptiness with many cherished memories! Our family wishes to thank Crippin Funeral Home for their compassionate service at this time. They are the best!
We will have a formal celebration of life in 2023 and ask that you please send us email or best contact information so we may keep you apprised of our plans. It would be wonderful if you could send us a memory or story to add to our memory book which we will treasure and pass down in the family forever!