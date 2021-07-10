OBITUARY: Sharon Moroni

Sharon Moroni
Sharon Faye Moroni passed away July 3, 2021, at Montage Creek in Montrose, Colorado. Sharon was born Dec. 22, 1932, to Russell and Signe McNamee in Iron Mountain, Michigan.
Sharon met the love of her life Charles Moroni in Iron Mountain during their high school years. Sharon attended secretarial college in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Charles joined the U.S. Coast Guard. They married Oct. 11, 1952 in Iron Mountain. They would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary this year.
As a married couple they were stationed in Boston, Massachusetts. After Charles completed his service with the U.S. Coast Guard, the couple moved to Menomonie, Wisconsin, while Charles attended University of Wisconsin-Stout. Sharon was employed at Stout as secretary to the Dean of Men. They enjoyed five years in Menomonie before moving to Fullerton, California. Charles was a high school teacher and Sharon worked for the Fullerton Union High School District in the superintendent’s office for 24 years. Sharon retired in 1998 and they moved to Battlement Mesa, Colorado, to be near their only child, Leeann (Moroni) Cochran and her husband, Jesse.
Upon their move to Colorado, Sharon embraced the casual Colorado lifestyle. Sharon fell in love with the mountains and the friendliness of Western Colorado. Sharon and Charles enjoyed hiking with a club, snowshoeing on the Grand Mesa and exploring the state. Sharon’s greatest joy came with the birth of her grandsons, Nathan in 2000 and Brice in 2002. Sharon and Chuck enjoyed the fun adventures of two little boys. Their daughter and family moved to Montrose in 2003. Sharon and Charles soon followed in 2004 and made their home in Cobble Creek. They enjoyed many years of spending time with their family and helping out with the boys. Sharon and Charles spent years with their grandsons hiking, biking, snowshoeing and playing.
Sharon was known for her love of fashion and clothing. Sharon enjoyed talking to people and never knew a stranger. She was always positive and smiling and had great love for her husband and family. Sharon will be missed by all who loved her.
Sharon is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 68 years Charles Moroni, daughter and son-in-law, Leeann and Jesse Cochran and grandsons, Nathan Cochran and Brice Cochran.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
At 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15, a funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Montrose, Colorado.
Remembrances may be made in Sharon’s name to Hope West Hospice, 725 S 4th Street, Montrose, CO 81401.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.