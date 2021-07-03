OBITUARY: Sharon Roath Davidson

Sharon Roath Davidson
Sharon Roath Davidson was born on Dec. 26, 1943 to Walter and Marty Roath in Dallas, Texas. She graduated high school from Thomas Jefferson in Dallas and worked at Neiman Marcus Department store.
She moved to San Francisco, worked in sales and discovered the 60s. She and her husband at the time immersed themselves in the “Hippie lifestyle.” They lived in their VW van and traveled most of California, having many adventures along the way. Oh, the stories she could tell about those days!
They made their way to Telluride in the early 70s where Sharon fell in love with Colorado and the mountains. They later moved to Norwood where they had their daughter Anna (Davidson, Adams) Hill. Sharon and Anna made their way to Nucla and eventually landed in Montrose in 1986. Sharon got a job at Community Options and finally found a career that she loved and worked there until her retirement 30 years later. Pre- and post-retirement she enjoyed traveling, gambling trips with her best friend (Lea Harper), camping, and spending time with her family and friends.
Sharon’s life purpose was to make life better for all those she touched and especially for those who couldn’t do so for themselves. She loved her family well and delighted in the lives of her grandchildren.
Sharon is survived by her daughters Anna Hill (son-in-law Aaron Hill) and Beth Sullins; her grandsons Rigel Adams and Connor Sullins. She also leaves behind a sister, Margaret Roath, and brother Philip Roath (sister-in-law Kathy Roath); nieces and nephews (Elizabeth Garcia, Jennifer Roath and Brenner Roath) as well as their families.
Sharon passed away peacefully June 19, 2021, in her home with her family nearby. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations to Community Options (P.O. Box 31 Montrose CO 81402 or communityoptionsinc.org) are made in Sharon’s memory. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at her home July 10, beginning at 5 p.m.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Davidson’s family.
