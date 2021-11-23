OBITUARY: Shauna Lori Kibel

Shauna Lori Kibel was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly Nov. 18, 2021.
Her interests included family, knitting, crafts, and cooking. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver, and spending time with her grandchildren. Shauna loved being around people and making people laugh.
Shauna was born in Montrose, Colorado, on Aug. 27, 1959 to Shirley and Eric Bopray. Throughout her childhood she traveled around the world with her parents.
She attended Tokay High School in Stockton, California. She continued her education at Delta VoTech to become a CNA.
Shauna married Kenneth Kibel on May 6, 1978 in Montrose, Colorado. She is survived by her son Kelly Kibel and daughter Tina Kibel of Montrose Colorado; grandchildren Justin and Kamryn Kibel and her two brothers, Steven Bopray of Montana and Johnny Bopray of Kingman, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Shirley and Eric Bopray.
A celebration of life will be at a later date. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting her family.
