OBITUARY: Shawna L. Apt

Shawna L. Apt passed from this life on June 4, 2021, after a lengthy illness, with her family at her side. Shawna had a love for life and loved taking care of her dogs and cats, as well as feeding all the birds. She especially loved spending time at the cabin on Horsefly Peak and cooked there during hunting season. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter and sister with a huge heart and helping hand for anyone. Her smile and laughter were infectious, and she will be greatly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother Lucia Hart. Surviving relatives include her husband of 20 years Shawn Apt; sons Porter Apt and Brandon (Liz) O’Grady of Montrose; father and stepmother Jerry and Vicky Flowers of Montrose; father- and mother-in law Larry and Pam Apt of Montrose; sisters Kim (Mike) Garrett of Granby, Colorado; Cindy Flowers (Lori Mclaughlin) of Montrose; nephews Rod Garrett and Shelby-(Lihla) Garrett of Granby, Colorado and Cody (Morgan) Garrett of Colorado Springs, Colorado, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at Harvest Community Church in Olathe, Colorado, on June 19 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Montrose Animal Shelter in Shawna’s name. Reception will be held after the service at 3240 6000 Road, Olathe. Cremation will be handled by Crippin Funeral Home. Since Shawna loved the beach, please feel free to wear your beach attire.

