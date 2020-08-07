Shirley Fae Jones Cox
June 10, 1936 - July 28, 2020
Shirley Fae Jones Cox, 84 passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:30 p.m., at the Colorado Veterans Community Center in Rifle, Colorado following her battle with Alzheimers and diabetes. She was a loving wife, mother of three, grandmother of four and a great-grandmother to eight.
Shirley was born to Sam Jones and Bessie Fae Wood Jones on June 10, 1936, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was the third child of four, Ray Jones, Everett Jones and Janie Jones Chandler. Shirley graduated from Rangely High School in 1955 and lettered in band (she played the trombone). She met Mace Manzo Cox while working at Nichols Grocery Store in Rangely and they married on June 16, 1956 in Rangely, Colorado. They moved to the Cox Ranch due north of Hwy-13 (MM 25). Mace and Shirley lived on the family ranch, raising sheep, until they moved to Rangely in 1963 where they made their home.
Shirley & Mace lived by the hospitality code of the West. No one was turned away, or left their home without a good cup of coffee, a joke or two and more times than not, with a full belly. Shirley was an avid reader, enjoyed music and watching Days of our Lives. She was a sheep herder, cattle rancher, hay hauler and all around chuck-wagon master. After Mace passed (March 17, 1993) she began taking computer classes with her daughter-in-law Leana, at Colorado Northwestern Community College. Shirley loved college so much that she talked her best friend Patty Powell into enrolling the following semester. They took a number of classes then decided to get a degree in Medical Transcribing and minor in Art. She graduated in May 1997 with a certificate of Medical Transcriptionist and Associates of Arts, which made her ever so proud. However, this carrier path was not prevalent in a rancher's life, but painting was. Donna Wardell taught the classes and Shirley soared. She loved painting nature pictures, big game and other wildlife with beautiful scenery in the background. She just loved nature. Shirley also sold a number of paintings and won the contest for the best Sheep Dog Trials Poster for Meeker, Colorado for three years in a row and few thereafter.
Times do change though, from Yahtzee, Uno and Skip-Bo tournaments at the ranch to traveling around working with her sister Janie and brother-in-law Phil at his job sites in Oregon and Washington, then settling down in Fruita, Colorado to help out. She also worked at Colorado Power Sports in Grand Junction. She helped everyone with caring for their dogs, cats, birds, and feeding livestock on Glade Park for Loretta and Rich. She spent a lot of her time playing Bingo in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she did WIN a bit of money over those 13 years, before that dreadful stroke on Mother’s Day, 2016.
The Cox family would like to give special recognition to Beverley for her dedication and love shown to their mom these past four years. She was there every day when we couldn't be. Her love and generosity will never be forgotten.
Shirley is survived by two sons, Wade R. (Linda Jean Padilla) Cox of Rangely, Colorado and their two sons, Jason W. (Marybel Flores) Cox and daughters Kaitlyn (13) and Isabella (10) of Rangely, Colorado; Dustin G. (Mandie Brasfield) Cox and children Ethan (9) and Zoey (7) of Vernal, UT. Dean R. (Leana Horton) Cox of Rangely, Colorado and their children Joy and Les Logan of Montrose and Kirsty Faye (Kaydan) Holmstead and sons, Locke Dee and Zaydan of Taylorsville, Utah. Her great- granddaughters Makayla (18), Shayla (17), Crysta (14) and Alayna (11) Logan of Montrose, Colorado. brother Ray (Earlene) Jones and their two daughters Sandy (Paul) Cruz, and Sherri (Ron) DeRose, all of Grand Junction; sister Janie (Phil) Chandler and Beverely Oliver (Roy) Hemme and sons Michael and Ricky Oliver of Fruita, Loretta (Rich) of Orchard Mesa, Colorado and son Brian Rector of Rangely, Colorado, and in-law Glenda Ryan Horton.
Shirley is preceded in death by Mace M. Cox (1993) and their daughter Dorothy Faye (1960), grandson Zack Logan Cox (2017); parents Sam and Bessie Jones, in-laws Luther and Effie Cox; brother Everett and wife Lu Jones, Lowell W. Horton.
Words cannot express how much we all thank you for the expressions of sympathy during our moments of sorrow. We are truly grateful for your friendship and support. The Cox Family
Services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Shirley is under the care of Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service, 904 N 7th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501
