OBITUARY: Shirley Jean Pitman; March 15, 1929 - July 19, 2023

Shirley Jean Pitman (Kuper), 94, of Montrose, passed away peacefully in her home on July, 19, 2023.
Shirley, was born in Lennox, South Dakota, on March 15, 1929 to Dick and Hilka Kuper. She was the second oldest of seven children. Shirley attended school in Lennox and was her high school class valedictorian. She had a love of poetry and wrote many poems; several of which were printed in magazines. She fell in the with the high school football star, Wayne Pitman.
Wayne and Shirley married Dec. 17, 1949, and started married life in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Shirley became Christian at 17 when she felt the calling of the Lord. The day before she died she was talking how she couldn’t wait to go to heaven to be with Jesus.
Shirley and Wayne moved their family to Montrose, Colorado, in 1965. She opened Shirley’s Cakes and Specialties in 1968. Her love of cake decorating started when she was a child. She would make mud cakes and decorate them with flowers and twigs. She was very artistic and continued to develop her talent throughout her career.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Hilka Kuper, her sisters; Geneva and Sandra, her brothers; Lee and Donald, her beloved husband, Wayne and her grandson, Nathaniel Pitman.
She is survived by her brother, David Kuper, Fort Myers, Florida; sister, Bette Jackson, Sioux Falls; son, Michael Pitman and his wife, Carolyn, Grand Junction, Colorado; daughter, Suzanne Pitman, Montrose; daughter, Linda Gaulke, Montrose; as well as seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a small family gathering on July 29, 2023, to celebrate her life.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory of Montrose is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Pitman; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
