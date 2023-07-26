OBITUARY: Shirley Jean Pitman; March 15, 1929 - July 19, 2023

Shirley Jean Pitman (Kuper), 94, of Montrose, passed away peacefully in her home on July, 19, 2023.

Shirley, was born in Lennox, South Dakota, on March 15, 1929 to Dick and Hilka Kuper. She was the second oldest of seven children. Shirley attended school in Lennox and was her high school class valedictorian. She had a love of poetry and wrote many poems; several of which were printed in magazines. She fell in the with the high school football star, Wayne Pitman.

